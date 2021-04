Chisholm was removed from Tuesday's matchup against the Brewers with a strained left hamstring, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old started Tuesday's contest with a single, a stolen base and a run, but he apparently tweaked his hamstring on the bases during the first inning. The severity of the injury remains unclear, so Chisholm should be considered day-to-day. Jose Devers replaced Chisholm at second base for the Marlins.