Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Dealt to Marlins
Chisholm was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Marlins in exchange for Zac Gallen, Craig Mish of FNTSY Sports Radio reports.
The Marlins will cash out Gallen for a high-risk/high-reward shortstop prospect in Chisholm. He has a .204/.305/.427 slash line with 18 home runs and 13 steals in 89 games at Double-A. That power/speed upside has been on full display, but so have his swing-and-miss issues. He logged a 32.5 percent strikeout rate last year at High-A and has a 33.8 percent strikeout this year as a 21-year-old at Double-A. Chisholm needs to get back to the linedrive-oriented stroke he displayed in the Cal League in 2018, as he has turned into a three-true-outcomes hitter, despite having the tools (elite bat speed) to be much more than that.
