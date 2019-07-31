Chisholm was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Marlins in exchange for Zac Gallen, Craig Mish of FNTSY Sports Radio reports.

The Marlins will cash out Gallen for a high-risk/high-reward shortstop prospect in Chisholm. He has a .204/.305/.427 slash line with 18 home runs and 13 steals in 89 games at Double-A. That power/speed upside has been on full display, but so have his swing-and-miss issues. He logged a 32.5 percent strikeout rate last year at High-A and has a 33.8 percent strikeout this year as a 21-year-old at Double-A. Chisholm needs to get back to the linedrive-oriented stroke he displayed in the Cal League in 2018, as he has turned into a three-true-outcomes hitter, despite having the tools (elite bat speed) to be much more than that.