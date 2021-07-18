Chisholm was diagnosed with a bruised left shoulder after exiting Sunday's game against the Phillies in the first inning. He's scheduled to undergo an MRI and further testing Monday and appears at risk of being moved to the 10-day injured list, according to Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com.

He went 0-for-4 with a walk in the resumption of Saturday's suspended game earlier Sunday before departing in the nightcap after walking in his lone plate appearance. Chisholm picked up the injury in the bottom of the first, when he tweaked his shoulder while diving at a Bryce Harper liner that went for a base hit. Though initial examinations of his shoulder revealed no structural damage, the MRI will provide more information on the severity of his bruise while perhaps determining if he strained the shoulder. If Chisholm is forced to miss time, the Marlins would likely turn to a combination of Joe Panik and Jon Berti to handle the keystone.