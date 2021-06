Chisholm went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a walk in Friday's 4-3 win over Atlanta.

Chisholm knocked a two-run single to put Miami up 4-2 in the fourth inning. Over the last 10 games, the 23-year-old is 13-for-41 (.317) with 11 RBI and five extra-base hits. He's slashing .287/.353/.500 through 167 plate appearances this season.