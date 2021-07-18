Chisholm was removed after the first inning of Sunday's game against the Phillies after suffering what appeared to a significant left shoulder injury, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports. He drew a walk in his lone plate appearance before departing.

The injury in question occurred when Chisholm attempted to dive backward to rob a Bryce Harper line drive, which fell in for a single. Chisholm looked to be in considerable pain while he grabbed at his left shoulder before heading to the dugout. Expect the Marlins to provide an update on Chisholm's injury in the next 24 hours, but the standout rookie looks to be in serious danger of heading to the 10-day injured list.