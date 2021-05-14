Chisholm (hamstring) is expected to return to the roster during the Marlins' current road trip, which ends Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Chisholm has already appeared in a pair of rehab games with Triple-A Jacksonville, so it doesn't look like he'll need to miss much more time. His exact return date remains unclear, however.
