Chisholm hit leadoff during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, going 1-for-1 with with two walks and three stolen bases.

The 23-year-old continues to pull away from Isan Diaz in the race to win the Marlins' starting job at second base, and Chisholm is now slashing .273/.351/.545 through 37 Grapefruit League plate appearances with three homers, four steals and a 4:11 BB:K. Diaz, on the other hand, is hitting a woeful .069 (2-for-29). Chisholm will be a batting average risk at this stage of his career if he finds himself on the Opening Day roster, but his power/speed potential gives him significant fantasy appeal, especially if he hits at the top of the order consistently.