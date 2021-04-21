Chisholm will start at second base and lead off Wednesday against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Miguel Rojas has typically led off against left-handed pitching for the Marlins this season, but manager Don Mattingly will give Chisholm a look in the table-setting role with southpaw Bruce Zimmermann on the bump for Baltimore. Chisholm has been one of the early standouts of the 2021 rookie class, having showcased both power (three home runs, three doubles and one triple in 53 plate appearances) and speed (3-for-3 on steal attempts) to go with better-than-expected plate discipline (17.6 BB%, 26.4 K%).