Chisholm (foot) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Reds, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Chisholm suffered a right foot contusion after a collision with the outfield wall Saturday and will be out of the starting nine for at least one game. The 25-year-old appears to have avoided a serious injury as X-rays came back negative, and he'll have Monday's team off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing more time. Garrett Hampson will take over in center field Sunday for Miami.