Chisholm went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Phillies.

Chisholm was the only Miami player who recorded more than one knock, and he extended his hitting streak to four games while having reached base safely in seven of his last nine contests. The second baseman has gone 4-for-9 since returning from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for nearly three weeks.