Chisholm went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Thursday's loss to the Mets.

Chisholm gave the Marlins a 2-0 lead with his seventh inning solo shot, but the Mets ultimately rallied for the victory on a J.D. Martinez walk-off blast. The long ball was Chisholm's 10th of the season, and he notched his 13th stolen base in the contest as well. The talented center fielder is one of nine major-leaguers to reach double-digit homers and steals so far this season.