Chisholm went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 win over the Mets.
His eighth-inning blast to the second deck in right field off John Curtiss gave Chisholm his first homer of the season, and it gave the Marlins an insurance run that proves to be crucial when Pete Alonso also went yard in the top of the ninth. The 25-year-old's conversion to center field remains a work in progress, and while he made the routine plays Friday, his diving attempt at a Daniel Vogelbach squib into shallow right-center turned a single into a double. As long as Chisholm is supplying the kind of offense he's capable of, though, Miami will live with his defensive growing pains.
