Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Launches first spring homer
Chisholm went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.
The fifth-inning blast off Genesis Cabrera was Chisholm's first homer of the spring, and per Statcast it left his bat at a blistering 112 mph. The 22-year-old is the Marlins' No. 1 fantasy prospect and is looking the part in camp, slashing .308/.500/.615 through 18 plate appearances with two steals in two attempts and a 5:4 BB:K. Chisholm will likely begin the season at Triple-A Wichita, but he'll really need to force the issue for the rebuilding Marlins to consider bringing him up before 2021.
