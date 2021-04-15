Chisholm went 2-for-4 with a walk, a three-run home run and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over Atlanta.
He struck out in his other two trips to the plate, but Chisholm supplied the big blow for the Marlins by taking Charlie Morton deep in the third inning. The young second baseman has made a quick impact to begin 2021 after struggling in his big-league debut last year, slashing .259/.400/.630 through nine games with two homers, three steals in three attempts and a surprisingly solid 7:10 BB:K.