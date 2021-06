Chisholm went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Thursday's 11-4 win over Colorado.

Chisholm extended Miami's lead to 5-0 with his blast in the second inning. He also scored on a passed ball in the sixth. The speedy infielder has posted multiple hits in three straight games. He's slashing .279/.344/.497 with eight homers, 20 RBI, 22 runs scored and nine stolen bases in 163 plate appearances.