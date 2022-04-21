Chisholm went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 2-0 loss to the Cardinals.
The 24-year-old infielder swiped his first bag of the season on his first attempt, on what was otherwise a sluggish night for the Miami offense. Chisholm continues to mainly hit ninth in manager Don Mattingly's lineup, an odd and frustrating assignment for a player with his skills, but he's done his best to earn a bump up the batting order by slashing .296/.344/.741 through nine games with two doubles, two triples, two homers and 10 RBI.