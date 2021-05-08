General manager Kim Ng said Friday that Chisholm (hamstring) could begin a rehab assignment next week, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.
Chisholm resumed baseball activities Wednesday, and he could get some playing time in the minors before he returns to the major-league roster. Once the 23-year-old begins his rehab assignment, he'll likely be able to return to the Marlins shortly after. Ian Diaz should continue to serve as the primary second baseman while Chisholm is sidelined.
