Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Not in lineup Monday
RotoWire Staff
Chisholm isn't starting Monday against Atlanta.
Chisholm will retreat to the bench for the fourth time in the past five games after going hitless with six strikeouts in his last 13 at-bats. Jon Berti will take over at second base Monday.
