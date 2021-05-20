Chisholm isn't starting Thursday's game against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Chisholm went 5-for-14 with a home run, three RBI, three runs and five strikeouts across the last three games. Isan Diaz will start at second base and bat sixth.
