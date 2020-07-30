The Marlins aren't expected to promote top prospects like Chisholm to their 30-man roster in the wake of the team's COVID-19 outbreak, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

There will be a lot of holes to fill on the roster, but Miami is leaning towards adding players who already have some major-league experience rather than starting the service time clocks on prospects like Chisholm or Sixto Sanchez. Chisholm will continue working out at the Marlins' alternate training site in Jupiter, Florida, but it seems as though his debut will have to wait until at least 2021.