site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-jazz-chisholm-not-starting-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Chisholm isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Phillies.
Chisholm didn't start the second game of Friday's twin bill, and he'll take a seat once again Saturday. Isan Diaz will take over at second base in his absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read