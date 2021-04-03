Chisholm went 2-for-3 with a walk, a triple and a run scored in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Rays.

Hitting seventh in the order, Chisholm kick-started a two-out rally in the seventh inning with his triple into the right-center field gap, subsequently scoring the Marlins' first run of the season on a Corey Dickerson double. The 23-year-old has an exciting blend of power and speed, and the fact that he has yet to strike out through his first two starts of 2021 bodes well for his chances of turning that athleticism into actual production.