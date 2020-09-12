site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: On bench for Game 2
RotoWire Staff
Chisholm isn't starting the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Phillies.
Chisholm logged his second stolen base of the season in Friday's matinee, but he'll take a breather for the second game. Isan Diaz is starting at second base.
