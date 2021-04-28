Chisholm was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Chisholm tweaked his hamstring on the bases in the first inning of Tuesday's contest, and he'll miss additional time while he recovers. Isan Diaz was recalled by the Marlins in a corresponding move and is starting at second base in Wednesday's game against the Brewers, although Jon Berti could shift to the keystone once Brian Anderson (oblique) gets healthy. It's not yet clear when Chisholm will be able to return to game action.