Chisholm went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Monday's loss against the Cardinals.

Chisholm made his presence felt in the top of the third inning, as he delivered a two-run single to left field that scored both Jon Berti and Starling Marte. The second baseman has hit safely in eight of Miami's last 10 games and has recorded five multi-hit games with 10 RBI in that span.