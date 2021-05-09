Chisholm (hamstring) will report to Triple-A Jacksonville for a rehab assignment Tuesday, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.
The 23-year-old has been on the injured list with a strained left hamstring since April 28, so he could be reinstated after a couple rehab appearances with Jacksonville. Isan Diaz should continue filling in at second base for the Marlins, though it appears Chisholm could rejoin the team by the end of the week.
More News
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Resumes baseball activities•
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Should begin light activity soon•
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Could return after short IL stint•
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Placed on injured list•
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Dealing with hamstring strain•