Chisholm (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds, according to Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.
Chisholm sat out Sunday after leaving with a hamstring cramp the day before, and he will open on the bench again Monday. Bryan De La Cruz will start in center field for the second time in as many days.
