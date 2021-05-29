Chisholm (ankle) remains out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Chisholm will be held out for a fourth straight game after he sustained a mild ankle sprain Tuesday. The 23-year-old took batting practice Friday but won't do so Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Manager Don Mattingly is hopeful that Chisholm could return to the lineup Sunday, but the team is being cautious help the middle infielder avoid another trip to the injured list.