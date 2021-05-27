Chisholm (ankle) will sit for the second straight game Thursday against the Phillies, Andre Fernandez of Sirius XM Radio reports.
Chisholm suffered a mild ankle sprain Tuesday and did not take part in Wednesday's contest. He was able to take part in fielding drills, which suggests he may not miss too much more time, but he'll sit in favor of Isan Diaz again Thursday.
