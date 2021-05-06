Chisholm (hamstring) resumed baseball activities Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Chisholm ran, hit and fielded grounders. It doesn't look as though he'll be able to return from the injured list when first eligible Saturday, but his absence shouldn't last too much longer than that. The Marlins haven't offered a clear timetable for his return.
