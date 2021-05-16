Chisholm (hamstring) has rejoined the Marlins and could be activated from the 10-day injured list for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old completed his third rehab game at Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday and subsequently joined the big-league club in Los Angeles. Even if Chisholm isn't activated Sunday, manager Don Mattingly said he "for sure" thinks the young infielder will be back during the following series at Philadelphia, which begins Tuesday.