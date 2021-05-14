Chisholm (hamstring) went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base Thursday for Triple-A Jacksonville.

He was also caught stealing twice, but the fact that Chisholm was running so much is a great sign that he's just about ready to come off the injured list. After playing Tuesday and Thursday for Jacksonville, the Marlins may want the 23-year-old phenom to show he can handle back-to-back games before activating him, but Chisholm's return to the Marlins lineup could happen before the weekend is over.

