General manager Kim Ng announced Chisholm as the Marlins' starting second baseman to begin the season, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 23-year-old entered camp as the favorite for the starting job at the keystone, and he was able to hold off Isan Diaz to nab the role. Chisholm struggled in his big-league debut last season with a .161/.242/.321 slash line over 62 plate appearances, but he remains one of Miami's top prospects. He had a .761 OPS with 16 stolen bases in 112 games at the Double-A level in 2019, and he should provide some value on the basepaths if he can get on base enough.