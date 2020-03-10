Play

The Marlins optioned Chisholm to Triple-A Wichita on Tuesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Chisholm was one of seven players reassigned to minor-league camp as Miami aims to trim down its roster to 26 men prior to Opening Day. The toolsy shortstop is expected to spend most of the season in the Pacific Coast League, but he should settle into an everyday role with Miami once he eventually receives the call to the big leagues.

