Chisholm was called up by the Marlins on Tuesday and will be available off the bench against the Blue Jays, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

While Chisholm has yet to play above the Double-A level, he's quite an interesting prospect. He's a very toolsy player, possessing above-average speed and raw power with the potential to play above-average defense at shortstop. There are big question marks surrounding his ability to make enough contact, however, as he's struck out in 32.1 percent of his career minor-league plate appearances. Those issues are unlikely to suddenly go away as he makes the jump to the highest level, so it's quite possible Chisholm has a rough time at the plate initially. Regardless of how he performs down the stretch, however, he has plenty of long-term upside.