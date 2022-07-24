Chisholm (back) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Sunday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
The 24-year-old was recently diagnosed with a stress fracture in his back after undergoing a CT scan, which is expected to sideline him for six additional weeks, so it's not a major surprise to see him move to the 60-day IL to free up a 40-man roster spot. Chisholm will be eligible to be reinstated to the active roster in late August, but his return isn't likely to come for another week or two after he's first eligible.
More News
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: CT scan reveals stress fracture•
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Awaiting results of CT scan•
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Plays catch Monday•
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Nearing rehab games•
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Working out at spring facility•
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: On IL with lower-back strain•