Chisholm went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Orioles.
Getting his first start of the season as the leadoff hitter, Chisholm wasted no time in stating his case to keep the job on a permanent basis, getting into scoring position in each of his first two trips to the plate. The 23-year-old has primarily been hitting sixth, but his .326/.439/.630 slash line is deserving of a more prominent lineup spot. Chisholm is also 4-for-4 on steal attempts through 16 games, giving Don Mattingly even more incentive to install him at the top of the batting order.