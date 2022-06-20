Chisholm went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Mets.

He was also caught stealing for the fourth time this season (against 11 successful thefts), but it was otherwise another strong performance for Chisholm from the leadoff spot. The 24-year-old has been showing more patience lately, drawing five walks in the last five games, but he's been feast or famine with the bat in June. Over his last 12 contests, Chisholm has recorded exactly two hits five times with one double and five homers, but he's had seven games with zero hits and eight with multiple strikeouts -- resulting in a .222/.314/.578 slash line over that stretch with a 41.2 percent strikeout rate.