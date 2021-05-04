Chisholm (hamstring) is expected to begin a running progression and take part in light baseball activities this week, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Since the Marlins aren't quite ready to give Chisholm the green light for full activities after he strained his left hamstring a week ago, he doesn't appear on track to return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Saturday. That said, Chisholm's ability to get back on the field in some capacity bodes well for his chances of avoiding an extended absence. Isan Diaz will serve as the Marlins' primary second baseman while Chisholm is on the shelf.