Chisholm went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Giants.
Chisholm's home run came on the third pitch of the game, as he led off the night by taking Alex Wood deep to right on a sinker left over the heart of the plate. Unbelievably, his long ball ended up being the only hit the Marlins could muster up through the first seven innings before Wood was eventually taken out before the top of the eighth. Chisholm has been one of the ballclub's more consistent hitters all year long, slashing .315/.415/.630 with four home runs, seven RBI and nine runs scored.