Chisholm went 2-for-4 with a home run, one double, three RBI and two runs in Sunday's win against the Yankees.

Chisholm capped off the regular season with one of his best performances as the Marlins beat the Yankees to secure the No. 5 seed in the playoffs. The 22-year-old saw limited playing time down the stretch, and it's unclear whether the Marlins will ride his hot bat during the NL Wild Card Series.