Chisholm will sit against lefty Robbie Ray and the Mariners on Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Chisholm has swung a hot bat this season, homering four times in 64 trips to the plate while slashing .298/.344/.667. He's also added four steals. Despite all that success, the Marlins seem unwilling to use him in a true everyday role, as he's now been in the lineup against just one of the five lefties the team has faced. Jon Berti will handle second base in the team's all-righty lineup Saturday.