Chisholm is Andre Fernandez of Sirius XM Radio Monday against the Cardinals, source reports.
Chisholm started the first three games of the season, going 2-for-10 and stealing a pair of bases. He'll sit for the first time this season Monday, with Jon Berti taking over at second base.
