Chisholm (ankle) is out of the lineup Friday at Boston, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 23-year-old finds himself on the bench for the third consecutive contest since sustaining a mild ankle sprain Tuesday. According to Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, there's a chance Chisholm will take batting practice on the field before Friday's contest. Isan Diaz will receive another start at the keystone while Jose Devers starts at shortstop with Miguel Rojas (finger) on the injured list.