Chisholm is leading off and starting at second base in Sunday's game against Cincinnati.

This will be Chisholm's first start at second base since 2022. The 26-year-old came into the league as a second baseman before transitioning to center field in 2023, so he has plenty of previous experience at the position. Vidal Brujan, who has been logging semi-regular starts at second base. is trading off with Chisholm and handling center field Sunday.