Chisholm will remain in the leadoff spot for the Marlins on Thursday, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Chisholm hit atop the team's lineup for the first time Wednesday and will maintain the role Thursday against the Giants. The Marlins will square off against Aaron Sanchez, and Chisholm will look to build on his strong .326/.439/.630 line across 57 plate appearances to begin the season.