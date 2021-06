Chisholm went 1-for-3 with a triple, a run, a walk and a strikeout in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Nationals.

Chisholm led off Sunday's series finale with a triple, and Jesus Aguilar drove him in with a one-out double for Miami's only run of the game. The 23-year-old has now hit triples in each of the last two games, and he's gone 5-for-16 with a home run, two triples, four RBI, three runs and five strikeouts across the last four contests.