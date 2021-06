Chisholm went 2-for-4 with a walk, stolen base and two runs scored during Saturday's 11-1 win over the Cubs.

Chisholm entered Saturday with just two hits in his last 24 at-bats. He was able to break out of the slump during the offensive onslaught while also stealing his first base since May 25. Chisholm has been a dynamic force atop Miami's lineup this season, slashing .264/.333/.449 with eight homers, 24 RBI and 10 swiped bags.