Chisholm hit two singles in Sunday's win over the Dodgers. He scored off Adam Duvall's fifth-inning home run. In addition, Chisholm stole his eighth base of the season. This was his first game since April 27 after spending time on the injured list with a hamstring injury. The 23-year-old is .297/.376/.541 in 85 plate appearances. His eight steals trail only Whit Merrifield in all of baseball despite missing time.