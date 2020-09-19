site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-jazz-chisholm-takes-seat-for-game-2 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Takes seat for Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Chisholm isn't starting Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Nationals.
Chisholm will get a breather after going 0-for-2 with a walk and one strikeout in Friday's matinee. Sean Rodriguez will take over at second base during the second game.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read